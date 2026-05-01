Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for May NBA, MLB, NHL Trades

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If you’re handicapping tonight’s massive playoff slate—especially that high-stakes Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets—there’s nothing better than building your bankroll with house money. When signing up here with the Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can score a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20.

This welcome offer gives you a real chance to chase a nice pay day, as your bonus funds can be used immediately on today’s matchups or strategically traded on any NBA game throughout this round of the playoffs.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Delivers $20 Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 1, 2026

Start Trading on NBA Outcomes

Locking in this value is a fantastic way to jumpstart your betting strategy before the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tip off inside the Toyota Center. To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Polymarket customer opening an account for the very first time.

Once your registration is fully verified and you make an initial deposit of at least $20, Polymarket will automatically unlock and credit your account with a $20 sign-up bonus. Remember, all participants must be 18+ and physically located within an eligible state to claim the bonus. Once those funds hit your account, you’ll be ready to dive into the prime-time postseason action.

Buy Positions on Winning Teams

Matchup Probability Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL 38.2% / HOU 61.8% Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE 61.3% / TOR 38.7% Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET 59.0% / ORL 41.0%

Trading that $20 bonus on the day’s heaviest favorite, the Houston Rockets, would yield $11.05 in profit for a $31.05 total payout based on their 61.8% win probability. Alternatively, if you want to chase a bigger pay day, backing the slate’s biggest underdog, the Los Angeles Lakers (38.2%), would net a sweet $30.20 in profit—giving you a lucrative $50.20 total payout if LeBron and company secure the upset.

When handicapping these matchups to find the best value, evaluating the data from the previous playoff games in each series is key.

In the Lakers-Rockets contest, Los Angeles holds a scoring efficiency advantage with a +1.0 Net Rate compared to Houston’s -1.0 mark. However, the Rockets crash the glass much harder, boasting a 51.1% Total Rebound Percentage versus the Lakers’ 48.9%.

It’s a similar story for the Cavaliers-Raptors clash. Cleveland enters with a stronger +1.6 Net Rate against Toronto’s -1.6 rating. Yet, much like Houston, Toronto holds a clear rebounding edge (51.2% to 48.8%), setting up a clash of contrasting team strengths across the postseason schedule.

Steps for Using the Polymarket Promo Code

Follow these straightforward steps to activate your welcome offer: