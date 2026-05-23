PK goals by Logan Farrington, Santiago Moreno send Dallas to 2-1 victory over Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Logan Farrington and Santiago Moreno scored on first-half penalty kicks to lead FC Dallas to…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Logan Farrington and Santiago Moreno scored on first-half penalty kicks to lead FC Dallas to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Farrington scored for the sixth time this season to give Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. The PK was awarded after Farrington was fouled by Rapids midfielder Paxten Aaronson.

Aaronson answered in the following minute with his fourth goal of the campaign to knot the score at 1-1. Georgi Minoungou and Wayne Frederick had assists.

Moreno’s PK came in the 45th minute, sending Dallas into halftime with the lead. The kick came after Minoungou fouled Ran Binyamin.

Jonathan Sirois had five saves in his second start for Dallas (7-4-4). He made 89 starts for CF Montreal in the previous three seasons.

Nico Hansen did not have a save for Colorado (5-9-1) in his sixth start this season and the 16th of his career.

Dallas began the day in fifth place in the Western Conference before winning for the fourth time in its last five matches. Dallas leads the all-time series 37-30-20.

The Rapids advanced to the U.S. Open Cup semifinals for the first time since 1999 after beating the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Up next

The league takes a break for the FIFA World Cup and will return to action on July 16.

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