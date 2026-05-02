Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds meet in game 2 of series

Cincinnati Reds (20-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-16, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05…

Cincinnati Reds (20-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (17-16, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Rhett Lowder (3-1, 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2, 4.13 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -138, Reds +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

Pittsburgh has a 17-16 record overall and a 9-9 record at home. The Pirates have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.74.

Cincinnati has a 10-4 record in road games and a 20-12 record overall. The Reds have an 11-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Hearn has four doubles and five home runs for the Pirates. Nick Gonzales is 17 for 38 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has a .273 batting average to lead the Reds, and has five doubles and 10 home runs. TJ Friedl is 12 for 38 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 6-4, .246 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Triolo: 10-Day IL (knee), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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