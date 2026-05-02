Walker leads Cardinals against the Dodgers after 4-hit game

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-12, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (19-13, third in the NL Central) St.…

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-12, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (19-13, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (1-2, 6.35 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (1-2, 2.97 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -177, Cardinals +147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Jordan Walker had four hits on Friday in a 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

St. Louis has an 8-8 record in home games and a 19-13 record overall. The Cardinals rank fourth in the majors with 43 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Los Angeles has a 20-12 record overall and an 8-6 record in road games. The Dodgers have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .349.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker leads the Cardinals with nine home runs while slugging .583. JJ Wetherholt is 12 for 43 with four home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Max Muncy has five doubles and nine home runs for the Dodgers. Hyeseong Kim is 9 for 30 with a double and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Pushard: 15-Day IL (knee), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Dodgers: Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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