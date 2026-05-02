Phillies bring win streak into game against the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (13-19, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (15-17, second in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 4:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (13-19, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (15-17, second in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Andrew Painter (1-2, 5.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (1-0, 3.30 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -121, Phillies +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to prolong a four-game win streak with a victory against the Miami Marlins.

Miami has gone 10-7 in home games and 15-17 overall. The Marlins have gone 5-3 in games decided by one run.

Philadelphia has a 5-9 record on the road and a 13-19 record overall. The Phillies are 7-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez leads the Marlins with a .333 batting average, and has eight doubles, two triples, three home runs, six walks and 14 RBIs. Xavier Edwards is 11 for 35 with four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has seven doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .263 for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8 for 36 with two doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (elbow), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (back), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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