Diamondbacks play the Cubs after Vargas’ 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-15, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (20-12, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Saturday, 2:20…

Arizona Diamondbacks (16-15, third in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (20-12, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-2, 7.71 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (2-2, 3.15 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -168, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Chicago Cubs after Ildemaro Vargas’ four-hit game on Friday.

Chicago is 20-12 overall and 12-5 in home games. Cubs hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

Arizona has a 7-9 record in road games and a 16-15 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 5-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .297 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has nine doubles and four home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 14 for 36 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Vargas leads the Diamondbacks with a .404 batting average, and has six doubles, two triples, six home runs, four walks and 21 RBIs. Nolan Arenado is 13 for 32 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .279 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .273 batting average, 7.86 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (neck), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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