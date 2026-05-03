Pistons, Magic set for game 7 matchup

Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference) Detroit; Sunday, 3:30…

Orlando Magic (45-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Pistons -8.5; over/under is 202.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons host the Orlando Magic in game seven of the Eastern Conference first round. The Pistons defeated the Magic 93-79 in the last matchup on Friday. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 32 points, and Desmond Bane led the Magic with 17.

The Pistons have gone 39-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference with 57.9 points in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 14.6.

The Magic have gone 26-26 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 5.2.

The Pistons score 117.8 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 115.1 the Magic allow. The Magic average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 12.7 per game the Pistons allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Tobias Harris is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Banchero is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Magic. Jalen Suggs is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 9.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points per game.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 108.0 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Kevin Huerter: day to day (adductor).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (calf), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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