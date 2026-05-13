Pistons guard Duncan Robinson out with sore back against Cavs in Game 5

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons ruled out Duncan Robinson with a sore lower back against the Cleveland Cavaliers in…

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons ruled out Duncan Robinson with a sore lower back against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The shooting guard was replaced in the starting lineup Wednesday night by Daniss Jenkins.

Robinson is averaging 12.2 points in the playoffs and brings efficient 3-point shooting to the lineup.

Jenkins, who was on a two-way contract just a few months ago, entered the pivotal game against the Cavs averaging 7.5 points and 3.3 assists in the series.

Robinson was limited to four points in 29 minutes on Monday night, when Cleveland evened the series. He scored at least 15 points in each of the first three games against the Cavs.

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