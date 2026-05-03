Pirates play the Reds after Griffin’s 4-hit game

Cincinnati Reds (20-13, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-16, fifth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35…

Cincinnati Reds (20-13, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (18-16, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (3-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (1-2, 3.71 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -120, Reds +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds after Konnor Griffin had four hits on Saturday in a 17-7 win over the Reds.

Pittsburgh is 10-9 at home and 18-16 overall. The Pirates are 15-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 20-13 overall and 10-5 in road games. The Reds have a 7-0 record in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Pirates are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Hearn has five doubles and five home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 9 for 34 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Sal Stewart has six doubles and nine home runs while hitting .260 for the Reds. Nathaniel Lowe is 13 for 37 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .251 batting average, 7.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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