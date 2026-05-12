Pirates look to keep home win streak alive, host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (16-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (16-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (22-19, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (2-4, 6.92 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (5-2, 2.36 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -338, Rockies +269; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Pittsburgh has an 11-9 record in home games and a 22-19 record overall. The Pirates are 15-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado is 16-25 overall and 8-14 in road games. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .320.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 20 extra base hits (nine doubles, a triple and 10 home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 10 for 36 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Troy Johnston has a .325 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 10 doubles and two home runs. T.J. Rumfield is 13 for 43 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .239 batting average, 7.08 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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