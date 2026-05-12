Dodgers host San Francisco Giants, look to end home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (17-24, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-17, second in the NL West) Los…

San Francisco Giants (17-24, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-17, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Adrian Houser (0-4, 6.19 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (3-2, 3.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -295, Giants +237; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants looking to stop their three-game home slide.

Los Angeles has gone 13-9 at home and 24-17 overall. The Dodgers rank third in the majors with 54 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

San Francisco has a 7-12 record in road games and a 17-24 record overall. The Giants have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, four home runs and 20 RBIs for the Dodgers. Andy Pages is 13 for 39 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has seven doubles and two triples for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 12 for 33 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by three runs

Giants: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (back), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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