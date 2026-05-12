Braves host the Cubs to start 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (27-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (28-13, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15…

Chicago Cubs (27-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (28-13, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Colin Rea (4-1, 4.03 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (2-1, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves begin a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

Atlanta has gone 12-6 in home games and 28-13 overall. The Braves have the top team ERA in baseball at 3.16.

Chicago has gone 9-9 on the road and 27-14 overall. The Cubs have hit 51 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads the Braves with 14 home runs while slugging .654. Ozzie Albies is 11 for 40 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 RBIs while hitting .233 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 13 for 33 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .222 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Eli White: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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