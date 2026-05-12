Brewers try to keep home win streak going, host the Padres

San Diego Padres (24-16, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-16, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday,…

San Diego Padres (24-16, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (22-16, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (1-1, 7.71 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Sproat (0-2, 5.87 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -130, Padres +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they take on the San Diego Padres.

Milwaukee is 22-16 overall and 13-8 in home games. The Brewers have a 14-4 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Diego is 11-6 in road games and 24-16 overall. The Padres have a 15-2 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has a .298 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs. William Contreras is 14 for 40 with a home run and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado has four doubles, six home runs and 20 RBIs for the Padres. Ty France is 10 for 35 with a double, two triples and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Padres: 5-5, .185 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (groin)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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