Pirates bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cardinals

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-19, second in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (28-19, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-2, 2.10 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -120, Pirates +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to break a four-game losing streak with a victory against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 13-11 at home and 28-19 overall. The Cardinals have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .393.

Pittsburgh is 11-11 on the road and 24-24 overall. The Pirates have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .386.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Cardinals are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 13 home runs while slugging .576. Ivan Herrera is 14 for 43 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 12 home runs while slugging .546. Ryan O’Hearn is 9 for 36 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Pirates: 3-7, .261 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Masyn Winn: day-to-day (calf), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Pirates: Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.