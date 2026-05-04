Phillies bring 2-1 series advantage over Marlins into game 4

Philadelphia Phillies (14-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-18, second in the NL East) Miami; Monday, 6:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (14-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-18, second in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-3, 6.03 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Marlins: Janson Junk (2-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -117, Marlins -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead.

Miami is 11-8 in home games and 16-18 overall. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .332.

Philadelphia is 14-20 overall and 6-10 on the road. The Phillies are 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks has three doubles, seven home runs and 29 RBIs for the Marlins. Esteury Ruiz is 4 for 14 with a double, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Marsh has seven doubles and four home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9 for 36 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.82 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Phillies: Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jhoan Duran: 15-Day IL (oblique)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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