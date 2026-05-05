PGA Tour goes to Quail Hollow for final stop before a major. LIV Golf back in action in Virginia

PGA Tour TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Charlotte, North Carolina. Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,583. Par: 71. Prize money: $20 million.…

PGA Tour

TRUIST CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Charlotte, North Carolina.

Course: Quail Hollow Club. Yardage: 7,583. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Sepp Straka.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship.

Notes: Rory McIlroy is playing for the first time since winning the Masters. He skipped two signature events during his time away. … This is the second straight signature event that leads into the second major of the year at the PGA Championship. … Sepp Straka won last year at Philadelphia Cricket Club. … Scottie Scheffler has never played the tournament because of the two Texas tournaments that follow the PGA Championship. He won the PGA Championship last year at Quail Hollow. … McIlroy has won four times at Quail Hollow, including his first PGA Tour title in 2010. … Adam Scott moved to No. 43 in the world with his tie for fourth at Doral, all but assuring he will be exempt for the U.S. Open. … Jordan Spieth is at No. 50 and will have two weeks to stay in the top 60 for the U.S. Open exemption. … Max Homa is playing his third straight signature event on a sponsor exemption. … Mackenzie Hughes received an exemption. The Canadian is a Quail Hollow member.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF VIRGINIA

Site: Sterling, Virginia.

Course: Trump National GC. Yardage: 7,679. Par: 72.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday, 1-6 p.m. (Fox Sports app); Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Fox Sports app), 2-5 p.m. (Fox); Saturday, 1-6 p.m. (Fox Sports Business); Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. (Fox).

Defending champion: New event.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Last tournament: Jon Rahm won LIV Golf Mexico.

Notes: This is the first U.S. event on the LIV schedule, and it comes a week after the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia said it would no longer provide funding for LIV Golf after the 2026 season. … Joaquin Niemann won last year at Trump National and his Torque team won the team title there in 2023. Niemann has not won this year after winning five times in 2025. … The course held the Senior PGA Championship in 2017 won by Bernhard Langer. … The U.S. Open is awarding an exemption to the leading player not already exempt from the top three in points after this week. Thomas Detry is holding a slim lead on that spot over Elvis Smylie, with Anthony Kim not far behind. … Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau have combined to win four of the six LIV Golf events this year. … Marc Leishman lives in Virginia, meaning this will be his second “home” game of the LIV season following the event in Australia.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Korea on May 28-31.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

LPGA Tour

MIZUHO AMERICAS OPEN

Site: West Caldwell, New Jersey.

Course: Mountain Ridge CC. Yardage: 6,735. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.25 million. Winner’s share: $487,500.

Television: Thursday=Friday, 11 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel app), noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4:30-5 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 1-3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Jeeno Thitikul.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Nelly Korda won the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

Notes: Nelly Korda is taking the week off after back-to-back wins at The Chevron Championship and the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba. … Korda is now four points away from being eligible for the LPGA Hall of Fame. … Michelle Wie West is making a brief return from retirement by playing in the tournament she hosts. She also is playing the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera next month, using a maternity exemption. … Korda has played in the final group at all six tournaments she has played this year, three of them leading to victories. … Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Maria Jose Marin is eligible through her fifth-place finish last week in Mexico. She turned it down because of final exams at Arkansas. … LPGA players compete alongside 24 top-ranked players from the American Junior Golf Association. … Rose Zhang won the inaugural tournament when it was held at Liberty National in 2023. She has one other win since then.

Next week: Kroger Queen City Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

PGA Tour

ONEFLIGHT MYRTLE BEACH CLASSIC

Site: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Course: Dunes Golf & Beach Club. Yardage: 7,347. Par: 71.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Ryan Fox.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Cameron Young won the Cadillac Championship.

Notes: Brooks Koepka is in the field after failing to get into the last two signature events. … The tournament is opposite a signature event, meaning the winner does not earn an invitation to the Masters but will get into the PGA Championship next week. … Tyler Collett, in the field as the sectional PGA professional, qualified for the PGA Championship next week. … Blades Brown received an exemption. The 18-year-old who graduated high school in January has played in the final group at two PGA Tour events this year, one of them with Scottie Scheffler. Brown is at No. 10 on the Korn Ferry Points list. … The field includes Billy Horschel, who is not in the PGA Championship next week at Aronimink. … This is the third year of the tournament. Chris Gotterup won the inaugural tournament. Ryan Fox won the first of his two PGA Tour titles last year at Myrtle Beach. … The field has 40 former PGA Tour winners.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

European tour

ESTRELLA DAMM CATALUNYA CHAMPIONS

Site: Barcelona, Spain.

Course: Real Club de Golf El Prat. Yardage: 7,057. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.75 million. Winner’s share: $458,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel), 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel app); Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: New tournament.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Mikael Lindberg won the Turkish Airlines Open.

Notes: The tournament is new to the European tour schedule and starts the “European swing” portion of the schedule that includes six tournaments in continental Europe, along with two U.S. majors. … A tribute to Spanish great Seve Ballesteros is scheduled for the opening round. It will be the 15-year anniversary of his death. … Mikael Lindberg, Bernd Wiesberger and Jordan Gumberg were top three in the recently completed Asian swing, earning them spots in the PGA Championship next week. … This is the first of two European tour events in Spain. … Patrick Reed leads the Race to Dubai by 557 points over Rory McIlroy. Reed has not played since the Masters. … Jayden Schaper at No. 66 is the only player from the top 100 in the world who is playing this week. … The field includes seven players who have won on the European tour this year. … Luke List is the only player in the field through the top 200 on the FedEx Cup last year.

Next week: PGA Championship.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

PGA Tour Champions

INSPERITY INVITATIONAL

Site: The Woodlands, Texas.

Course: The Woodlands CC (Tournament). Yardage: 7,002. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $450,000.

Television: Friday-Saturday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel app); Sunday, 4-5 p.m. (Golf Channel app); 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Stewart Cink.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last week: Stewart Cink won the Regions Tradition.

Notes: Stewart Cink now has four wins on the PGA Tour Champions this year in just seven starts. He also won the final event of 2025. … This is the second time in three weeks Cink is the defending champion. … Insperity signed a partnership with Tiger Woods, and there was speculation he might make his debut at this event before his Feb. 27 arrest on suspicion of DUI in Florida. … The tournament has been part of the PGA Tour Champions schedule since 2004. … Bernhard Langer and Steven Alker are the only multiple winners of the tournament. Langer has won it four times, most recently in 2018. … Scott Hend was runner-up at the Regions Tradition, his fourth top-5 finish in a senior major. … Colin Montgomerie finished third last week, his highest finish in a senior major in 10 years. … The $3 million purse is $400,000 higher than a major last week. … Cink already has as many wins this year as Miguel Angel Jimenez had last year when he led the PGA Tour Champions.

Next tournament: Trophy Hassan II on May 22- 24.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

Korn Ferry Tour

Last tournament: Dylan Menante won the Tulum Championship.

Next week: Colonial Life Charity Classic.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

Other tours

Epson Tour: Reliance Matrix Championship, Spanish Trail CC, Las Vegas. Previous winner: Yana Wilson. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Asian Tour: Taiwan Glass Taifong Open, Taifong GC, Changhua, Taiwan. Previous winner: Ekpharit Wu. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Italian Challenge Open, Golf Nazionale, Viterbo, Italy. Previous winner: J.C. Ritchie. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Sunshine Tour: FBC Zimbabwe Open, Royal Harare GC, Harare, Zimbabwe. Previous winner: Luis Cabrera. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup, Ibaraki GC (West), Ibaraki, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: NH Investment & Securities Ladies Championship, Suwon CC, Yongin, South Korea. Defending champion: Yewon Lee. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.