PGA Championship starting times at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Starting times for the final round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club (all times EDT):
Sunday
First hole
7:40 a.m. — Casey Jarvis; Brian Campbell.
7:49 a.m. — Luke Donald; Ben Kern.
7:58 a.m. — Collin Morikawa; Elvis Smylie.
8:07 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama; Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.
8:16 a.m. — Ryan Gerard; Jason Day.
8:25 a.m. — Alex Fitzpatrick; Matt Wallace.
8:34 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard; Sami Valimaki.
8:43 a.m. — Shane Lowry; John Parry.
8:52 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout; William Mouw.
9:01 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay; Alex Noren.
9:10 a.m. — Corey Conners; Ryo Hisatsune.
9:19 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick; Sahith Theegala.
9:28 a.m. — Keith Mitchell; Sam Stevens.
9:37 a.m. — Daniel Berger; Daniel Brown.
9:46 a.m. — Michael Brennan; Johnny Keefer.
9:55 a.m. — Ryan Fox; Jhonattan Vegas.
10:15 a.m. — Denny McCarthy; Chandler Blanchet.
10:25 a.m. — Haotong Li; Kazuki Higa.
10:35 a.m. — Jordan Spieth; Rico Hoey.
10:45 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger; Taylor Pendrith.
10:55 a.m. — Justin Thomas; Aldrich Potgieter.
11:05 a.m. — Si Woo Kim; Cameron Young.
11:15 a.m. — Andrew Putnam; Andrew Novak.
11:25 a.m. — Dustin Johnson; Daniel Hillier.
11:35 a.m. — Padraig Harrington; Tom Hog.
11:45 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard; Michael Kim.
12:05 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler; David Puig.
12:15 p.m. — Rickie Fowler; Harris English.
12:25 p.m. — Sam Burns; Brooks Koepka.
12:35 p.m. — Brian Harman; Mikael Lindberg.
12:45 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama; Chris Gotterup.
12:55 p.m. — Min Woo Lee; Max Greyserman.
1:05 p.m. — Ben Griffin; Cameron Smith.
1:15 p.m. — Martin Kaymer; Bud Cauley.
1:25 p.m. — Justin Rose; Joaquin Niemann.
1:35 p.m. — Kristoffer Reitan; Chris Kirk.
1:55 p.m. — Patrick Reed; Maverick McNealy.
2:05 p.m. — Rory McIlroy; Xander Schauffele.
2:15 p.m. — Aaron Rai; Ludvig Aberg.
2:25 p.m. — Nick Taylor; Jon Rahm.
2:35 p.m. — Alex Smalley; Matti Schmid.
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