PGA Championship starting times at Aronimink

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Starting times for the final round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club…

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Starting times for the final round of the 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club (all times EDT):

Sunday

First hole

7:40 a.m. — Casey Jarvis; Brian Campbell.

7:49 a.m. — Luke Donald; Ben Kern.

7:58 a.m. — Collin Morikawa; Elvis Smylie.

8:07 a.m. — Kurt Kitayama; Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

8:16 a.m. — Ryan Gerard; Jason Day.

8:25 a.m. — Alex Fitzpatrick; Matt Wallace.

8:34 a.m. — Rasmus Hojgaard; Sami Valimaki.

8:43 a.m. — Shane Lowry; John Parry.

8:52 a.m. — Christiaan Bezuidenhout; William Mouw.

9:01 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay; Alex Noren.

9:10 a.m. — Corey Conners; Ryo Hisatsune.

9:19 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick; Sahith Theegala.

9:28 a.m. — Keith Mitchell; Sam Stevens.

9:37 a.m. — Daniel Berger; Daniel Brown.

9:46 a.m. — Michael Brennan; Johnny Keefer.

9:55 a.m. — Ryan Fox; Jhonattan Vegas.

10:15 a.m. — Denny McCarthy; Chandler Blanchet.

10:25 a.m. — Haotong Li; Kazuki Higa.

10:35 a.m. — Jordan Spieth; Rico Hoey.

10:45 a.m. — Stephan Jaeger; Taylor Pendrith.

10:55 a.m. — Justin Thomas; Aldrich Potgieter.

11:05 a.m. — Si Woo Kim; Cameron Young.

11:15 a.m. — Andrew Putnam; Andrew Novak.

11:25 a.m. — Dustin Johnson; Daniel Hillier.

11:35 a.m. — Padraig Harrington; Tom Hog.

11:45 a.m. — Nicolai Hojgaard; Michael Kim.

12:05 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler; David Puig.

12:15 p.m. — Rickie Fowler; Harris English.

12:25 p.m. — Sam Burns; Brooks Koepka.

12:35 p.m. — Brian Harman; Mikael Lindberg.

12:45 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama; Chris Gotterup.

12:55 p.m. — Min Woo Lee; Max Greyserman.

1:05 p.m. — Ben Griffin; Cameron Smith.

1:15 p.m. — Martin Kaymer; Bud Cauley.

1:25 p.m. — Justin Rose; Joaquin Niemann.

1:35 p.m. — Kristoffer Reitan; Chris Kirk.

1:55 p.m. — Patrick Reed; Maverick McNealy.

2:05 p.m. — Rory McIlroy; Xander Schauffele.

2:15 p.m. — Aaron Rai; Ludvig Aberg.

2:25 p.m. — Nick Taylor; Jon Rahm.

2:35 p.m. — Alex Smalley; Matti Schmid.

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