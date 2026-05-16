PGA Championship Scores

Saturday
At Aronimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, Pa.
Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70
Third Round
|Alex Smalley, United States
|67-69-68—204
|Ludvig Aberg, Sweden
|72-66-68—206
|Jon Rahm, Spain
|69-70-67—206
|Aaron Rai, England
|70-69-67—206
|Matti Schmid, Germany
|69-72-65—206
|Nick Taylor, Canada
|69-72-65—206
|Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland
|74-67-66—207
|Maverick McNealy, United States
|69-67-71—207
|Patrick Reed, United States
|68-72-67—207
|Xander Schauffele, United States
|68-73-66—207
|Bud Cauley, United States
|69-72-67—208
|Chris Gotterup, United States
|72-65-71—208
|Max Greyserman, United States
|68-69-71—208
|Ben Griffin, United States
|71-70-67—208
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|67-75-66—208
|Chris Kirk, United States
|73-70-65—208
|Min Woo Lee, Australia
|67-70-71—208
|Hideki Matsuyama, Japan
|70-67-71—208
|Joaquin Niemann, Chile
|69-73-66—208
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
|71-72-65—208
|Justin Rose, England
|70-73-65—208
|Cameron Smith, Australia
|69-71-68—208
|Sam Burns, United States
|70-72-67—209
|Harris English, United States
|71-67-71—209
|Rickie Fowler, United States
|70-71-68—209
|Brian Harman, United States
|70-73-66—209
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|69-72-68—209
|Mikael Lindberg, Sweden
|71-71-67—209
|David Puig, Spain
|71-67-71—209
|Scottie Scheffler, United States
|67-71-71—209
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|74-69-67—210
|Daniel Hillier, New Zealand
|71-69-70—210
|Tom Hoge, United States
|72-70-68—210
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|69-75-66—210
|Stephan Jaeger, Germany
|67-70-73—210
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|72-70-68—210
|Michael Kim, United States
|73-70-67—210
|Si Woo Kim, South Korea
|71-67-72—210
|Andrew Novak, United States
|69-70-71—210
|Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa
|67-70-73—210
|Andrew Putnam, United States
|69-71-70—210
|Justin Thomas, United States
|69-69-72—210
|Cameron Young, United States
|71-67-72—210
|Rico Hoey, Philippines
|70-70-71—211
|Hao-Tong Li, China
|71-69-71—211
|Taylor Pendrith, Canada
|72-72-67—211
|Jordan Spieth, United States
|69-72-70—211
|Chandler Blanchet, United States
|69-73-70—212
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|70-70-72—212
|Kazuki Higa, Japan
|71-71-70—212
|Denny McCarthy, United States
|71-71-70—212
|Daniel Berger, United States
|74-70-69—213
|Michael Brennan, United States
|72-72-69—213
|Daniel Brown, England
|68-75-70—213
|Patrick Cantlay, United States
|70-69-74—213
|Corey Conners, Canada
|68-73-72—213
|Matt Fitzpatrick, England
|70-72-71—213
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan
|67-73-73—213
|John Keefer, United States
|72-72-69—213
|Keith Mitchell, United States
|73-69-71—213
|Sam Stevens, United States
|69-73-71—213
|Sahith Theegala, United States
|68-73-72—213
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|73-71-69—213
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa
|72-72-70—214
|Jason Day, Australia
|69-70-75—214
|Alex Fitzpatrick, England
|72-70-72—214
|Ryan Gerard, United States
|69-72-73—214
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|72-71-71—214
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|70-69-75—214
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|68-76-70—214
|William Mouw, United States
|74-70-70—214
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|71-73-70—214
|John Parry, England
|73-71-70—214
|Sami Valimaki, Finland
|73-70-71—214
|Matt Wallace, England
|71-71-72—214
|Collin Morikawa, United States
|69-72-74—215
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark
|72-72-71—215
|Elvis Smylie, Australia
|72-72-73—217
|Luke Donald, England
|71-73-74—218
|Ben Kern, United States
|74-67-77—218
|Casey Jarvis, South Africa
|70-72-78—220
|Brian Campbell, United States
|72-72-82—226
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