PGA Championship Scores

Saturday At Aronimink Golf Club Newtown Square, Pa. Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70 Third Round Alex Smalley, United States 67-69-68—204 Ludvig…

Saturday

At Aronimink Golf Club

Newtown Square, Pa.

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Third Round

Alex Smalley, United States 67-69-68—204 Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 72-66-68—206 Jon Rahm, Spain 69-70-67—206 Aaron Rai, England 70-69-67—206 Matti Schmid, Germany 69-72-65—206 Nick Taylor, Canada 69-72-65—206 Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 74-67-66—207 Maverick McNealy, United States 69-67-71—207 Patrick Reed, United States 68-72-67—207 Xander Schauffele, United States 68-73-66—207 Bud Cauley, United States 69-72-67—208 Chris Gotterup, United States 72-65-71—208 Max Greyserman, United States 68-69-71—208 Ben Griffin, United States 71-70-67—208 Martin Kaymer, Germany 67-75-66—208 Chris Kirk, United States 73-70-65—208 Min Woo Lee, Australia 67-70-71—208 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-67-71—208 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 69-73-66—208 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 71-72-65—208 Justin Rose, England 70-73-65—208 Cameron Smith, Australia 69-71-68—208 Sam Burns, United States 70-72-67—209 Harris English, United States 71-67-71—209 Rickie Fowler, United States 70-71-68—209 Brian Harman, United States 70-73-66—209 Brooks Koepka, United States 69-72-68—209 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 71-71-67—209 David Puig, Spain 71-67-71—209 Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-71-71—209 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 74-69-67—210 Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 71-69-70—210 Tom Hoge, United States 72-70-68—210 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 69-75-66—210 Stephan Jaeger, Germany 67-70-73—210 Dustin Johnson, United States 72-70-68—210 Michael Kim, United States 73-70-67—210 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 71-67-72—210 Andrew Novak, United States 69-70-71—210 Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 67-70-73—210 Andrew Putnam, United States 69-71-70—210 Justin Thomas, United States 69-69-72—210 Cameron Young, United States 71-67-72—210 Rico Hoey, Philippines 70-70-71—211 Hao-Tong Li, China 71-69-71—211 Taylor Pendrith, Canada 72-72-67—211 Jordan Spieth, United States 69-72-70—211 Chandler Blanchet, United States 69-73-70—212 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-70-72—212 Kazuki Higa, Japan 71-71-70—212 Denny McCarthy, United States 71-71-70—212 Daniel Berger, United States 74-70-69—213 Michael Brennan, United States 72-72-69—213 Daniel Brown, England 68-75-70—213 Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-69-74—213 Corey Conners, Canada 68-73-72—213 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 70-72-71—213 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 67-73-73—213 John Keefer, United States 72-72-69—213 Keith Mitchell, United States 73-69-71—213 Sam Stevens, United States 69-73-71—213 Sahith Theegala, United States 68-73-72—213 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 73-71-69—213 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 72-72-70—214 Jason Day, Australia 69-70-75—214 Alex Fitzpatrick, England 72-70-72—214 Ryan Gerard, United States 69-72-73—214 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 72-71-71—214 Kurt Kitayama, United States 70-69-75—214 Shane Lowry, Ireland 68-76-70—214 William Mouw, United States 74-70-70—214 Alex Noren, Sweden 71-73-70—214 John Parry, England 73-71-70—214 Sami Valimaki, Finland 73-70-71—214 Matt Wallace, England 71-71-72—214 Collin Morikawa, United States 69-72-74—215 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 72-72-71—215 Elvis Smylie, Australia 72-72-73—217 Luke Donald, England 71-73-74—218 Ben Kern, United States 74-67-77—218 Casey Jarvis, South Africa 70-72-78—220 Brian Campbell, United States 72-72-82—226

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