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PGA Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 16, 2026, 7:02 PM

Saturday

At Aronimink Golf Club

Newtown Square, Pa.

Yardage: 7,394; Par: 70

Third Round

Alex Smalley, United States 67-69-68—204
Ludvig Aberg, Sweden 72-66-68—206
Jon Rahm, Spain 69-70-67—206
Aaron Rai, England 70-69-67—206
Matti Schmid, Germany 69-72-65—206
Nick Taylor, Canada 69-72-65—206
Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 74-67-66—207
Maverick McNealy, United States 69-67-71—207
Patrick Reed, United States 68-72-67—207
Xander Schauffele, United States 68-73-66—207
Bud Cauley, United States 69-72-67—208
Chris Gotterup, United States 72-65-71—208
Max Greyserman, United States 68-69-71—208
Ben Griffin, United States 71-70-67—208
Martin Kaymer, Germany 67-75-66—208
Chris Kirk, United States 73-70-65—208
Min Woo Lee, Australia 67-70-71—208
Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 70-67-71—208
Joaquin Niemann, Chile 69-73-66—208
Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 71-72-65—208
Justin Rose, England 70-73-65—208
Cameron Smith, Australia 69-71-68—208
Sam Burns, United States 70-72-67—209
Harris English, United States 71-67-71—209
Rickie Fowler, United States 70-71-68—209
Brian Harman, United States 70-73-66—209
Brooks Koepka, United States 69-72-68—209
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 71-71-67—209
David Puig, Spain 71-67-71—209
Scottie Scheffler, United States 67-71-71—209
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 74-69-67—210
Daniel Hillier, New Zealand 71-69-70—210
Tom Hoge, United States 72-70-68—210
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 69-75-66—210
Stephan Jaeger, Germany 67-70-73—210
Dustin Johnson, United States 72-70-68—210
Michael Kim, United States 73-70-67—210
Si Woo Kim, South Korea 71-67-72—210
Andrew Novak, United States 69-70-71—210
Aldrich Potgieter, South Africa 67-70-73—210
Andrew Putnam, United States 69-71-70—210
Justin Thomas, United States 69-69-72—210
Cameron Young, United States 71-67-72—210
Rico Hoey, Philippines 70-70-71—211
Hao-Tong Li, China 71-69-71—211
Taylor Pendrith, Canada 72-72-67—211
Jordan Spieth, United States 69-72-70—211
Chandler Blanchet, United States 69-73-70—212
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 70-70-72—212
Kazuki Higa, Japan 71-71-70—212
Denny McCarthy, United States 71-71-70—212
Daniel Berger, United States 74-70-69—213
Michael Brennan, United States 72-72-69—213
Daniel Brown, England 68-75-70—213
Patrick Cantlay, United States 70-69-74—213
Corey Conners, Canada 68-73-72—213
Matt Fitzpatrick, England 70-72-71—213
Ryo Hisatsune, Japan 67-73-73—213
John Keefer, United States 72-72-69—213
Keith Mitchell, United States 73-69-71—213
Sam Stevens, United States 69-73-71—213
Sahith Theegala, United States 68-73-72—213
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 73-71-69—213
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 72-72-70—214
Jason Day, Australia 69-70-75—214
Alex Fitzpatrick, England 72-70-72—214
Ryan Gerard, United States 69-72-73—214
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 72-71-71—214
Kurt Kitayama, United States 70-69-75—214
Shane Lowry, Ireland 68-76-70—214
William Mouw, United States 74-70-70—214
Alex Noren, Sweden 71-73-70—214
John Parry, England 73-71-70—214
Sami Valimaki, Finland 73-70-71—214
Matt Wallace, England 71-71-72—214
Collin Morikawa, United States 69-72-74—215
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Denmark 72-72-71—215
Elvis Smylie, Australia 72-72-73—217
Luke Donald, England 71-73-74—218
Ben Kern, United States 74-67-77—218
Casey Jarvis, South Africa 70-72-78—220
Brian Campbell, United States 72-72-82—226

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