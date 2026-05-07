PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ’26: Facts and figures for the second major of the year

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Facts and figures from the PGA Championship, to be held May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf…

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Facts and figures from the PGA Championship, to be held May 14-17 at Aronimink Golf Club:

Event: 108th PGA Championship.

Site: Aronimink GC.

Length: 7,394

Par: 70.

Field: 156 players (20 PGA professionals).

Prize money: TBA ($19 million in 2025). Winner’s share: TBA ($3,420,000 in 2025).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last year: Scottie Scheffler lost a five-shot lead on the front nine and wound up winning by five shots by closing with an even-par 71. The two-time Masters champion became the first player since Seve Ballesteros to win his first three majors by three shots or more.

Last major at Aronimink: Gary Player won by one shot over Bob Goalby for his first PGA Championship in 1962.

Previous winners at Aronimink: Sei Young Kim (2020 KPMG Women’s PGA), Keegan Bradley (2018 BMW Championship), Nick Watney (2011 AT&T National), Justin Rose (2010 AT&T National), John Jacobs (2003 Senior PGA Championship).

The odds: Scottie Scheffler (+400), Rory McIlroy (+750), Cameron Young (+1400), Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele (+1600).

Calendar Grand Slam: Masters champion Rory McIlroy can become the fifth player since 1960 — and the first since Jordan Spieth in 2015 — to win the first two majors of the year.

Career Grand Slam: Spieth tries for the 10th time to complete the career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. Of the six men with all four majors, none got the final leg at the PGA Championship.

Key statistic: Americans have won the PGA Championship the last 10 times, the longest such streak of any major.

Noteworthy: The PGA Championship has been held at 75 golf courses in 26 states.

Quoteworthy: “We don’t want to be the story. It should be the golf course and the players.” — Kerry Haigh, PGA of America championships director.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 7 a.m. to noon (ESPN+), noon to 7 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ESPN+), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS and Paramount+).

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