DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are handicapping tonight’s NBA slate, we’ve got a real chance to build our bankrolls. New users looking to wager on tonight’s postseason matchups—like the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the Detroit Pistons—can secure a fantastic welcome offer here with the latest DraftKings promo code offer.

I want to make sure you get the best value possible before placing your bets. If you sign up and place a simple $5 wager on the playoffs, DraftKings will hand you $100 in bonus bets. And here is the best part: the outcome of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter. Win or lose, that $100 bonus is yours, giving you a nice pay day to kick off your betting strategy.

DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Before I start placing my bets for tonight, I always make sure I understand the offers on the table. Activating this bonus is a breeze and gives us an immediate edge. Here is everything you need to know about the current promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 7, 2026

Claiming Your Guaranteed $100 Bonus

If you are a new DraftKings customer ready to dive into the NBA playoffs, this welcome offer is the perfect way to get off the sidelines. By throwing down a qualifying wager of just $5 on any matchup tonight—like the Cavaliers and Pistons—you unlock a guaranteed $100 reward. Unlike some other promotions out there, you don’t have to sweat your first bet because the outcome does not matter.

Once you place that $5 bet, DraftKings will hook your account up with $100 in bonus bets. This setup gives us fantastic flexibility to spread our funds across different markets. Whether you want to stick to the moneyline or take a swing at exotic bets and parlays to chase bigger payouts, you have the capital to do it. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, so we will want to fire them off quickly while the playoff action is hot.

Betting Lines for Thursday Night’s NBA Matchups

I am always looking for the smartest angles, and tonight’s NBA playoff schedule gives us a pair of fantastic matchups to target. Here is a look at the current consensus odds for the slate:

Away Team Home Team Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers Detroit Pistons DET -3.5 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -15.5 210.5

The Thunder enter tonight as massive 15.5-point home favorites over the Lakers. When I am handicapping this game, I am looking straight at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC’s offense runs heavily through SGA, who is putting up a ridiculous 30.6 points and 7.6 assists per game with a heavy 32.3% usage rate this postseason.

The Lakers will lean on the veteran brilliance of LeBron James to stay competitive; he is averaging a rock-solid 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 8.0 assists during this playoff run. With the total set at 210.5, oddsmakers fully expect the Thunder to dictate the pace.

For a tighter contest, I am keying in on Detroit, where the Pistons are laying just 3.5 points at Little Caesars Arena. Cade Cunningham is having a monster playoff stretch, averaging 31.2 points and 7.1 assists while shooting a lethal 39.7% from three-point range.

The Cavaliers counter with Donovan Mitchell, who leads his squad with 23.1 points per night. I also like looking at the glass here: Detroit holds a slight rebounding edge, grabbing 53.0% of total rebounds compared to Cleveland’s 52.0%. With two elite guards trading buckets, that 215.5-point total is going to be a very popular market to target.

How to Unlock the Current DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer before tip-off is an incredibly seamless process. You do not even need to type in a manual DraftKings promo code. Just follow my lead with these quick steps to get started:

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will just need to provide some standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $5 using one of their secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Head over to tonight’s NBA playoff markets and place a real-money bet of at least $5 on the Cavaliers, Pistons, or any other qualifying game. Collect Your Bonus: Sit back and enjoy the game! Because the outcome of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter, DraftKings will automatically reward your account with $100 in bonus bets to keep the action rolling.

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