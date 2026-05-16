Perea scores a goal in the 70th for NYCFC in 1-1 tie with Red Bulls

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Andres Perea scored his first goal of the season in the 52nd minute for New York…

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Andres Perea scored his first goal of the season in the 52nd minute for New York City FC on Saturday night in a 1-1 tie the New York Red Bulls.

NYCFC (5-5-4) are unbeaten in three straight following a seven-game winless streak.

Matt Freese, the U.S. national team goalkeeper, had three saves for NYCFC.

Perea, who subbed on for Maxi Moralez in the 39th, made his fourth appearance this season after he suffered a season-ending leg injury in the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs. Morales was carted off the field due to an apparent knee injury.

Jorge Ruvalcaba scored into a wide-open net to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute. Cade Cowell, on the counter-attack, played a low cross from the right side that was deflected by a diving Freese but Ruvalcaba tapped in the rebound from point-blank range.

The Red Bulls (5-5-4) are unbeaten in three in a row after going winless in five straight. Ethan Horvath had five saves for New York.

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