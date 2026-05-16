Martínez hits go-ahead, two-run homer, and Guardians beat Reds 7-4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angel Martínez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, José Ramírez moved into sixth place…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angel Martínez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, José Ramírez moved into sixth place in franchise history for hits, and Cleveland Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Saturday night.

Martínez hit a double in the sixth and Steven Kwan scored soon after on a wild pitch. Martínez added a 395-foot shot in the following inning to put Cleveland up 6-4.

Ramírez tied Lou Boudreau for sixth in franchise history in hits at 1,706 with a leadoff single in the fifth before claiming sole possession of sixth with another single in the eighth. Ramírez scored Cleveland’s final run on a fielding error in the bottom of the eighth.

Brayan Rocchio drove in the Guardians’ first two runs with a single in the second.

Dane Myers hit his third homer of the year in the third inning and Sal Stewart drew a walk to bring in a run in the fifth to tie it at 2-2.

Spencer Steer then added a two-run double in the fifth for a 4-2 Cincinnati lead.

Cleveland’s Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to tie the game 4-4.

Erik Sabrowski (2-1) got the final out of the seventh. Joey Cantillo got the start for the Guardians and gave up four runs on four hits while striking out four in five innings.

Sam Moll (1-3) surrendered the go-ahead run. Chris Paddack made his debut for the Reds and worked five innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out three.

Up next

RHP Brady Singer (2-3, 5.79 ERA) gets the start for the Reds while RHP Gavin Williams (5-3, 3.74) takes the mound for the Guardians in a series finale on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.