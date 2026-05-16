Jay Fortune’s late goal helps Atlanta United earn 1-1 draw with Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jay Fortune scored late in the second half to rally Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jay Fortune scored late in the second half to rally Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Saturday night.

Fortune used assists from defenders Matthew Edwards and Stian Gregersen in the 86th minute to score for the second time this season and the fourth time in 64 career appearances. Both defenders checked into the match in the 68th minute before notching their first assists this season.

Defender Griffin Dorsey put Orlando City up 1-0 when he took passes from Iván Angulo and Martín Ojeda in the 18th minute to score his second goal this season. Angulo’s assist was his seventh — one off the league lead — and Ojeda collected his first. Dorsey scored his first goal in a 4-3 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.

Maxime Crépeau had three saves in goal for Orlando City (4-8-2).

Lucas Hoyos turned away two shots for Atlanta United (3-8-2).

Orlando City is now 3-3-1 at home, while Atlanta United improves to 1-3-1 on the road.

Atlanta United had scored eight goals in its previous four matches. The club scored five goals in its first six outings.

Orlando City entered with three wins in its last four matches — beating the New England Revolution, Inter Miami, and the Philadelphia all by 4-3 scores. The only loss was a 2-0 setback in Montreal.

The two teams square off again on Tuesday in Orlando in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

Up next

Orlando: Visits FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Atlanta: Visits the Columbus Crew on May 24.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.