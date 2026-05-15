Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
La Salle at George Mason — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Plus
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBCS Philadelphia, SportsNet Pittsburgh, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV
MLS: Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.