Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

La Salle at George Mason — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited Penn State…

La Salle at George Mason — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited

Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Plus

Villanova at UConn — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited

Philadelphia at Boston — NBCS Philadelphia, NESN, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV

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