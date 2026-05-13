Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

La Salle at George Mason — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Notre Dame at Pittsburgh — ACCNX, ESPN Unlimited
Penn State at Maryland — Big Ten Plus
Villanova at UConn — ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited
Philadelphia at Boston — NBCS Philadelphia, NESN, ESPN Select, ESPN Unlimited, MLB.TV
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