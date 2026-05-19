Paredes’ 2-run homer in the 1st inning powers Astros to a 2-1 win over the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Jason Alexander scattered four hits over six…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Jason Alexander scattered four hits over six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Jeremy Peña singled off Zebby Matthews (1-1) to open the game and Paredes followed with his fifth home run — on a 3-2 pitch — for a 2-0 lead.

Alexander (1-0) walked one and struck out four after allowing 10 runs in 6 1/3 innings in his first two outings this season.

Astros reliever Bryan King struck out Brooks Lee on his 13th pitch to begin the ninth and Victor Caratini grounded out on the next pitch.

Orlando Arcia had a two-out single that chased King. Bryan Abreu entered and hit pinch-hitter Luke Keaschall with his second pitch.

Arcia and Keaschall runners advanced on a wild pitch before Abreu retired Byron Buxton on a pop-out in foul territory at third for his third save in three opportunities.

Buxton had a one-out double in the eighth off Enyel De Los Santos and Josh Bell drove him in with a two-out single to cut it to 2-1. King replaced De Los Santos and surrendered a single to Kody Clemens before retiring Austin Martin on a groundout to keep the Astros in front.

Matthews worked six innings and never gave up a run after the first in his second start this season. He allowed six hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six.

The Twins optioned 2017 No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis to Triple-A St. Paul before the game and placed catcher Ryan Jeffers on the injured list.

Houston placed RHP Lance McCullers Jr. on the IL before the game with right shoulder soreness. The Astros have 13 players on the IL, most in the majors.

Up next

Astros RHP Mike Burrows (2-5, 5.72 ERA) starts Wednesday’s series finale opposite Twins RHP Joe Ryan (2-3, 3.20).

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