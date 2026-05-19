NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (215½) San Antonio MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|6½
|(215½)
|San Antonio
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-159
|Houston
|+134
|at SEATTLE
|-149
|Chicago White Sox
|+125
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-165
|Toronto
|+138
|Boston
|-119
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|Athletics
|-130
|at LA ANGELS
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|at ARIZONA
|-123
|San Francisco
|+104
|Atlanta
|-196
|at MIAMI
|+163
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-117
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-101
|Pittsburgh
|-122
|at ST. LOUIS
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|-184
|at SAN DIEGO
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-128
|at COLORADO
|+108
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at COLORADO
|-196
|Vegas
|+162
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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