NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (215½) San Antonio MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (215½) San Antonio

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -112 at TAMPA BAY -104 at MINNESOTA -159 Houston +134 at SEATTLE -149 Chicago White Sox +125 at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF at N.Y YANKEES -165 Toronto +138 Boston -119 at KANSAS CITY +100 Athletics -130 at LA ANGELS +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -142 Cincinnati +120 at ARIZONA -123 San Francisco +104 Atlanta -196 at MIAMI +163 at WASHINGTON OFF N.Y Mets OFF Milwaukee -117 at CHICAGO CUBS -101 Pittsburgh -122 at ST. LOUIS +102 LA Dodgers -184 at SAN DIEGO +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -128 at COLORADO +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -196 Vegas +162

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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