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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 19, 2026, 5:26 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA CITY (215½) San Antonio

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -112 at TAMPA BAY -104
at MINNESOTA -159 Houston +134
at SEATTLE -149 Chicago White Sox +125
at DETROIT OFF Cleveland OFF
at N.Y YANKEES -165 Toronto +138
Boston -119 at KANSAS CITY +100
Athletics -130 at LA ANGELS +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -142 Cincinnati +120
at ARIZONA -123 San Francisco +104
Atlanta -196 at MIAMI +163
at WASHINGTON OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Milwaukee -117 at CHICAGO CUBS -101
Pittsburgh -122 at ST. LOUIS +102
LA Dodgers -184 at SAN DIEGO +154

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -128 at COLORADO +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -196 Vegas +162

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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