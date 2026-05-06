Padres tie season highs for hits (14) and runs in 10-5 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jackson Merrill had three hits and drove in two runs, Xander Bogaerts homered and the San…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jackson Merrill had three hits and drove in two runs, Xander Bogaerts homered and the San Diego Padres tied their season highs for hits with 14 and runs in a 10-5 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night.

Sung-Mun Song had a two-run double — his first MLB hit — with two outs in the fourth, advanced to third on a throwing error and scored on Merrill’s single to cap San Diego’s five-run inning and make it 6-4. Song, a 29-year-old South Korean infielder who signed with the Padres in December, was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Miguel Andujar singled, doubled and tripled and had an RBI, and Bogaerts and Nick Castellanos each drove in two runs.

Walker Buehler (2-2) gave up four runs and had five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings for the Padres, who snapped a six-game skid on Monday night with a 3-2 win on Monday night. San Diego is 40-23 against San Francisco, dating to the 2022 season.

Logan Webb (2-4) allowed six runs and seven hits in four innings for the Giants.

Jesús Rodriguez homered and drove in two runs for San Francisco. The 24-year-old catcher, who went 0 for 4 in his MLB debut Monday, got his first hit in the second inning with an RBI single and hit a solo shot in the seventh. Casey Schmitt hit a two-run homer in the first.

Up next

Padres RHP Matt Waldron (0-1, 9.88 ERA) starts Wednesday opposite Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.12) in the finale of a three-game series.

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