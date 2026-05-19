Padres host the Dodgers on 3-game home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (29-18, first in the NL West) San…

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-19, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (29-18, first in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 4.54 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Padres: Griffin Canning (0-2, 10.64 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -160, Padres +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego has a 29-18 record overall and a 14-10 record at home. The Padres are 7-4 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has gone 14-9 on the road and 29-19 overall. The Dodgers are 15-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has three doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Miguel Andujar is 11 for 40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Andy Pages has 10 home runs, 13 walks and 41 RBIs while hitting .299 for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 13 for 35 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .191 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Matt Waldron: 15-Day IL (arm), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Dreyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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