Hoping to stave off elimination, Avalanche turn to goalie Mackenzie Blackwood in Game 4

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced Mackenzie Blackwood will replace Scott Wedgewood in net for Game 4…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colorado coach Jared Bednar announced Mackenzie Blackwood will replace Scott Wedgewood in net for Game 4 on Tuesday, as the Avalanche hope to stave off elimination in the Western Conference Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas won the first two games in Denver before taking a 3-0 series lead with Sunday’s come-from-behind 5-3 win at home.

Blackwood, a second-round draft pick by the New Jersey Devils in 2015, will appear in just his 11th career playoff game. The 29-year-old is 4-4-0 with a career .888 save percentage in the postseason with a 2.81 goals-against average.

Blackwood appeared in three games (one start) during the second round, going 1-0 against the Minnesota Wild with a .872 save percentage and a 3.20 goals-against average.

“It’s not like we’re putting the weight of the series on Mackenzie, right?” Bednar said. “I think Mackenzie’s the type of guy and goalie that plays better when he’s loose and confident, and he’s been doing the work to make sure that he’s ready and prepared.

“We’re at 0-3 in the series, so it’s not a desperation move, it’s just you’ve got to make a change and see if something else works for me.”

Blackwood is 0-4-1 in five career appearances against the Golden Knights, with an .877 save percentage and 3.63 goals-against average.

Also, Bednar said offensive star and assistant captain Nathan MacKinnon will play, as he appeared to move much better during morning skate, less than two days after taking a slap shot to his knee in Game 3.

Bednar said he felt the team’s mental state is in the right spot with a “nothing to lose” mindset.

“There’s a looseness around our team this morning, and hoping that can do us some good and free us up to go play to our identity tonight,” Bednar said. “I like the energy in our room, I like the vibe around the team. We had a good meeting yesterday, touched up on a few things this morning on video.

“I’m confident that we’ll be ready to come out (and) try to better our performance from the other night.”

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