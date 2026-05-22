OG Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus For Thunder-Spurs Game 3 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start up a new account with the OG promo code, you will lock in a no-brainer welcome offer for one of the most exciting prediction market platforms. Start making trades for games like Thunder vs. Spurs and more to get up to $100 in bonuses after you click here and sign up. No code is needed.

This offer is incredibly simple to use, as you just have to sign up through one of our links and then start making trades on the platform. The more transactions you make, you will get up to $100 in bonuses from this offer. Signing up now will maximize your options for tonight’s action.

Most of the attention will be on Game 3 of Thunder vs. Spurs tonight. This series has been a battle so far, as Victor Wembanyama has showcased his talent against the defending champions. With things tied up at 1-1, this could be a turning point in the series. OG gives new users ultimate flexibility, as you are not limited to the NBA Playoffs. Tonight’s MLB slate provides plenty of intriguing matchups, including Gerrit Cole’s return as the Yankees try to chase down the 1st place Rays, as well as an NLCS rematch between the Dodgers and Brewers. Signing up now will give you a chance to capitalize on all of the markets for tonight’s action.

OG Promo Code For Thunder-Spurs Game 3 Tonight

OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer Up to $100 in bonuses Promotion Confirmed May 22nd, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

Before you get started, let’s take a look at the markets available for tonight’s clash:

Thunder: +112 / +1.5 (+108) / O215.5 (-133)

Spurs: -118 / -1.5 (-113) / U215.5 (+127)

As an example, maybe you think the Spurs will cover as slight home favorites tonight. You can make your first trade on that market, while also looking at other markets like the total. If you are anticipating a high scoring contest, you can complete another trade on that market. Both of those transactions would help you secure your $100 in bonuses from this offer.

Player Props For Thunder-Spurs Game 3

Users are not limited to the markets outlined above for tonight’s game. You can look into player props, including scoring projections like the ones below:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over/under 29.5 points

Victor Wembanyama over/under 24.5 points

Stephon Castle over/under 19.5 points

Ajay Mitchell over/under 14.5 points

Chet Holmgren over/under 14.5 points

Devin Vassell over/under 14.5 points

De’Aaron Fox over/under 14.5 points

Alex Caruso over/under 9.5 points

Cason Wallace over/under 9.5 points

Dylan Harper over/under 9.5 points

Make sure to monitor the injury report for tonight’s game. On the Thunder’s side, the attention centers on Jalen Williams. For the Spurs, it will be important to monitor the statuses of De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper. Having one of those two healthy will help Stephon Castle with ball handling responsibilities.

Register With OG Promo Code Offer

Starting your new account is easy, as all you have to do is click here and go through the registration steps. You do not have to input a specific code. Just entering basic identifying information, like your legal name and birth date, will work to start your account. From there, make your first deposit of at least $1. This will enable you to complete your first trade on the platform and start locking in your bonuses.