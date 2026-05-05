Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, Lakers-Thunder

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Ahead of tonight’s NBA postseason matchups between the Cavaliers-Pistons and Lakers-Thunder, new customers can unlock an exclusive welcome offer by using the Novig promo code WTOP50 before the next NBA playoff games tip off.







As an innovative prediction market, Novig will give new users a fantastic “play $5, get $50 in Novig coins” offer to get their account started off on the right foot.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA, Lakers-Thunder Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified May 5th, 2026

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, eligible new Novig users have a fantastic opportunity to get in on the postseason action and find some early market inefficiencies. By signing up and claiming the current welcome offer with code WTOP50, new customers receive an immediate edge. Whether you want to back the Lakers as massive underdog longshots or side with the heavily favored Thunder, this promo code is the perfect way to build your initial trading portfolio for tonight’s matchup.

It goes without saying that managing risk is key. Along with the first-purchase discount, the inclusion of 1,000 Novig Coins provides users with a valuable virtual currency that can be used to play in free mode. This allows you to explore the platform, test your trading strategies on the Lakers-Thunder game, and experience the prediction market without tapping into your actual cash. Please note that this exclusive welcome package is only eligible for new Novig users who register and verify their accounts.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to put your promo to work on tonight’s postseason action, you have two intriguing matchups to consider. Here are the current consensus spreads and totals for the upcoming slate:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Detroit Pistons DET -3.5 / CLE +3.5 214.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -15.5 / LAL +15.5 213.5

If you are looking for a safer, albeit chalky, anchor for a prediction parlay, the Thunder moneyline is heavily favored for a reason. Oklahoma City boasts a massive 18.8 Net Rating and are coming off a sweep of the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to put this offer into action for tonight’s Lakers-Thunder clash? Claiming your discount is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to get your account set up before the opening tip in Eastern Time:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Novig app. Create an Account: Register by providing your standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use the promo code WTOP50 during the registration process to ensure your offer is applied. Fund Your Wallet: Make your first-time deposit into your new account. Place Your Order: Place your order on tonight’s action for $5 to receive $50 in Novig coins.

As an added bonus, this offer also comes with Novig coins. This virtual currency allows you to play in free mode, giving you a chance to explore the app and test out different analytical angles before committing real funds.