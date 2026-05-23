Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Memorial Day Weekend NBA, NHL, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing our exclusive Novig promo code WTOP50, new customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome $50 bonus.







The details of the Novig bonus offer are straightforward: new users who make a $5 purchase within the platform will receive $50 in Novig coins to use on upcoming predictions.

Novig Promo Code Explained

Promo Code: WTOP50

WTOP50 Welcome Offer: Spend $5 on Novig and receive $50 in Novig coins.

Spend $5 on Novig and receive $50 in Novig coins. Who Qualifies: New Novig customers only.

New Novig customers only. How to Claim: Register, use promo code WTOP50 , complete account verification, and make a qualifying $5 purchase in the app.

Register, use promo code , complete account verification, and make a qualifying $5 purchase in the app. Bonus Use: Novig coins can be used on upcoming predictions, including Knicks vs. Cavaliers and other NBA, NHL, or MLB matchups.

Novig coins can be used on upcoming predictions, including Knicks vs. Cavaliers and other NBA, NHL, or MLB matchups. Terms and Conditions: Must be 21+ and physically located in a participating state.

The Novig promo code provides an excellent opportunity for new users to boost their bankroll ahead of the highly anticipated NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena. By simply registering for a new account and spending $5 on the platform, eligible first-time users will automatically unlock $50 in Novig coins.

This promotional balance can be utilized across the upcoming sports schedule, giving you plenty of flexibility to back the Cavaliers, the Knicks, or explore other exciting prediction markets. Once your account is verified and your initial $5 purchase is completed, your Novig coins will be credited directly to your account, setting you up perfectly to get in on the action as Cleveland and New York square off.

How to Use Your Novig NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put a promo to work for tonight’s matchup at Rocket Arena, the current consensus odds offer several interesting angles.

When hunting for the best bets tonight, riding the New York Knicks against the spread (+2.5) is a highly compelling option. New York has been an absolute wagon for bettors recently, boasting an 8-2 record against the spread over their last 10 games.

Furthermore, they are an impressive 6-1 on the road following a win in their last seven away tilts. The Knicks back up these betting trends with elite on-court production, entering this game with a massive 18.0 Net Rating and securing a dominant 55.3% of available rebounds.

How to Activate Your Novig Promo Offer

Getting started with Novig and claiming your bonus for tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup is a straightforward process. To ensure you don’t miss out on the value, follow these quick steps to unlock the offer: