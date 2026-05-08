Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus for Knicks-76ers, NBA, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Novig promo code WTOP50, users unlock a straightforward introductory bonus of $50 in Novig Coins. New players can spend $5 on the NBA Playoffs to unlock this bonus. Click here to start signing up.

By meeting the requirements, you can claim a “Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins” bonus. This offer provides a flexible way to explore NBA markets this week, allowing users to apply their virtual currency across various professional matchups. The New York Knicks are heading south to face the Philadelphia 76ers while the Minnesota Timberwolves host the San Antonio Spurs.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Delivers $50 in Novig Coins

Before navigating the prediction markets for upcoming matchups, here is an overview of the welcome bonus details you can claim:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 8, 2026

For eligible new Novig customers looking to enter the market for the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers game, this exclusive offer provides immediate value. By signing up with the correct code, you simply need to execute a $5 order to receive $50 in Novig Coins.

This bonus equips you with Novig Coins right out of the gate. This virtual currency is specifically designed for Novig’s free mode, allowing you to test your NBA prediction strategies and navigate the platform’s unique structure without utilizing real funds. This comprehensive welcome package is strictly limited to new Novig users.

NBA Friday Night Preview

Matchup Spread Market Total Market (O/U) New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers PHI -1.5 / NYK +1.5 214.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS -5.5 / MIN +5.5 216.5

When analyzing the totals market, the Knicks and 76ers matchup leans toward a lower-scoring affair. The over has only hit in one of New York’s last eight road games when playing as an underdog. Whether you are backing the reliable 76ers as home favorites or the surging Spurs on the road, the team-level trends provide actionable data for your predictions.

Beyond basketball, your Novig Coins provide flexibility across the broader sports landscape. The platform features robust prediction markets for both the NHL and MLB. Whether you are projecting goal totals on the ice or evaluating run lines on the diamond, you can seamlessly apply your bonus funds to test strategies across all upcoming hockey and baseball slates.

How to Activate Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Activating your offer in time for the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks matchup is a highly structured, straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to secure your Novig Coins:

Create an Account: Initiate the registration process by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure your account is authenticated and secure. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the sign-up workflow, input the promo code WTOP50 to attach the offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Complete your first-time transaction to safely fund your account. Place an Order: Navigate to the upcoming NBA markets—such as the Eastern Conference clash between New York and Philadelphia—and place a $5 order. Once completed, your account will automatically be credited with $50 in Novig Coins.

These Novig Coins serve as virtual currency, allowing you to freely navigate the platform and place orders in Novig’s free mode across all available sports markets.