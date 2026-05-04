Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Novig Coins for Sixers-Knicks, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing the Novig promo code WTOP50, new customers can sign up here for a unique prediction market that gives us a real chance at a nice pay day. I’m always looking for the best welcome offers, and this one is refreshingly simple: register as a new user, play $5, and get $50 in Novig Coins.

You can use these coins to test the waters and build your handicapping strategy on tonight’s highly anticipated Monday matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, any other NBA playoff game this week, or across any other sport and market available on the platform.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA Trading Markets

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

Getting your hands on the latest Novig promo code provides an exceptional welcome offer strictly available to new Novig users. We’re getting a straightforward deal to start our betting journey: enter the code, place your initial $5 play, and you’ll receive $50 in Novig Coins. Think of these coins as a virtual currency designed specifically to be used in free mode.

There is nothing better than having house money to navigate a new platform, test out different prediction markets, and build your betting confidence without the immediate financial sweat. Once you’ve got a feel for the app using your virtual currency, you can start looking for value in tonight’s NBA playoff slate.

Whether you’re backing the New York Knicks to defend their home court or expecting a gritty performance from the visiting Philadelphia 76ers, this offer ensures you get the most value out of your initial NBA action.

How to Use Your Novig Coins Tonight

Game Spread Total Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks NYK -7.5 (-109) / PHI +7.5 (-111) O/U 213.5 (O -110 / U -110) Minnesota Timberwolves @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -13.5 (-105) / MIN +13.5 (-116) O/U 217.5 (O -108 / U -111)

The Knicks are thriving under pressure, going 3-1 against the spread (ATS) over their last four playoff games. The underlying metrics fully support laying the points at Madison Square Garden. New York boasts a massive 17.0 Net Rating and is dominating the glass by grabbing 55.4% of available rebounds.

The Philadelphia 76ers, by contrast, carry a -2.9 Net Rating and a 46.8% total rebound percentage. Even though the 76ers are 4-1 on the road over their last five games, New York’s overwhelming efficiency makes them an appealing spread target and a solid key for your tickets.

If we are attacking the totals, the under in San Antonio stands out as a prime opportunity. The over has only hit in one of the Spurs’ last five playoff games, and it has hit in just one of the Timberwolves’ last four playoff outings. This is a defensive trend I’m more than willing to ride.

San Antonio has been a force, sporting a 12.8 Net Rating and going 4-1 ATS in their last five playoff games. However, 13.5 points is a massive number to cover against a Minnesota squad that is 4-1 overall in their last five playoff games and 3-1 ATS as an underdog over their last four. With the Timberwolves securing a league-best 55.2% of their available rebounds, they have the physical tools to keep this game well within the spread.

Guide for Using the Novig Promo Code

Getting started before tonight’s NBA tip-offs is quick and straightforward. Follow these simple steps to claim your $50 in Novig Coins and start taking advantage of their unique platform:

Register an Account: Create your new account here by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure setup. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Novig promo code WTOP50 to opt-in for the offer. Fund Your Account: Make your first-time deposit. Place Your Qualifying Order: Place a $5 order on the platform, and you will be credited with your $50 in Novig Coins!

As a reminder, this virtual currency allows you to explore the platform and place orders in free mode. It gives us the perfect runway to test our strategies and build a bankroll before the Knicks and 76ers even take the court.