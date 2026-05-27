No. 1 seed Alabama and defending champ Texas lead talented field at Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Top overall seed Alabama, defending national champ Texas, and Big Ten Conference champion Nebraska headline a…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Top overall seed Alabama, defending national champ Texas, and Big Ten Conference champion Nebraska headline a balanced field at the Women’s College World Series.

Alabama, with star pitcher Jocelyn Briski (22-3, 1.30 ERA), is capable of knocking off the second-seeded Longhorns and six others, including newcomers fifth-seeded Arkansas and unseeded Mississippi State.

The Crimson Tide (54-7)) will open on Thursday against No. 8 seed UCLA, which boasts NCAA single-season home run leader Megan Grant and the top scoring team in the nation.

No. 4 seed Nebraska, which is ranked first in the latest ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, is making its first series appearance since 2013. The Cornhuskers (51-6) have won 26 straight games and are led by USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Jordy Frahm.

Frahm led Oklahoma to a national title in 2023 as Jordy Bahl before transferring, then later getting married and changing her name. Her previous team —eight-time national champion Oklahoma — won’t be making the 26-mile drive to Oklahoma City’s Devon Park for the first time since 2015.

The third-seeded Sooners, who won four of the last five national titles, were eliminated by Southeastern Conference upstart Mississippi State in three games at the Norman Super Regional. The Bulldogs (43-19) are coached by former Sooners All-American Samantha Ricketts, who played for coach Patty Gasso at Oklahoma.

“This week right now has been about enjoying the moment after obviously a historic Super Regional for us and also just being where our feet are,” Ricketts said. “We want our players to enjoy every step of this, being present, but then really using today to lock back in and knowing that we’re not done yet.”

Mississippi State will open with 2025 runner-up Texas Tech and ace NiJaree Canady. The Red Raiders (57-7), seeded No. 11 overall, took down sixth-seeded Florida at the Gainesville Super Regional and are looking to get back to the championship series. Canady, who wore down against Texas last year, now has help from pitcher Kaitlyn Terry, a transfer from UCLA.

Arkansas, the team with the top regular season RPI, makes its Devon Field debut. The Razorbacks haven’t reached the World Series, despite playing in super regionals in 2018, 2021, 2022 and 2025. Coach Courtney Deifel’s team racked up 26 run-rule victories this season, including five straight. The Razorbacks went undefeated in regional and super regional competition.

Texas opens defense of its title Thursday against No. 7 seed Tennessee and hard-throwing Karlyn Pickens, the No. 1 overall pick in the AUSL draft.

The Volunteers (47-10) are making their 10th appearance in Oklahoma City and Pickens (15-7, 1.53 ERA and six saves) is among the reasons why, with 180 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings. But the Lady Vols can throw more than just Pickens at opponents. Sage Mardjetko (0.99 ERA) and Erin Numar (1.09 ERA) rank second and fourth, respectively.

“They definitely have three pitchers that have shown they can beat anybody at any time, especially going through the SEC Tournament,” Texas coach Mike White said. “They’re dangerous. They’re well coached.”

The Longhorns counter with Teagan Kavan, the Most Outstanding Player of last year’s Women’s College World Series. Kavan has a 25-5 record with a 2.47 earned run average and beat Alabama in the SEC title game. Katie Stewart leads the team with a .436 average and 27 home runs.

Briski has 198 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings. She combined with teammate Vic Moten to limit LSU to one run and seven hits in two games at the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.

“I just think really the main goal here is to just go out and win one game at a time and win each game,” Briski said. “I’m just excited to take the field. It all starts tomorrow, and we’re just focusing on that game tomorrow.”

The Crimson Tide pitching staff will be tested right away.

UCLA (52-8) features Grant, a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year finalist who has 40 home runs, and Jordan Woolery, the 2026 Big Ten Player of the Year who is on pace to become the first player in NCAA history to hit .500 with 30 or more homers and 100 or more RBIs in the same season.

“I think a lot of the times me and Jordan are talked about as a duo, but I’m happy to say that I can finally talk about her individually because what she’s done this year is simply incredible,” Grant said. “I mean, honestly, she’s just going out there and she’s being herself, and she’s being everything that we always knew that she could be.”

Alabama coach welcomes support from Oklahoma Sooner fans

Alabama coach Tim Murphy invited fans of the Oklahoma Sooners to switch their allegiances for the next 10 days or so.

“First, to all the Oklahoma fans that are looking for a team to cheer for, it’s right here,” Murphy told reporters during media day interviews. “We have the same color palette. AMA at the bottom. You can almost think it says Oklahoma, pretend it does. I’ll take those 10,000 fans cheering for us.”

WCWS has a big talent pool

Texas Tech coach Gerry Glasco called the overall talent level “unbelievable.”

“There’s literally — I think anyone in the field can win it, and I just don’t see anybody that’s going to be a clear-cut favorite,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a war from start to finish. There’s just so many teams that are really good here.”

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