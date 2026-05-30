Teenager Moïse Kouamé’s French Open run ends in third round defeat

PARIS (AP) — Teenager Moïse Kouamé’s French Open run ended when he lost to Alejandro Tabilo 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6…

PARIS (AP) — Teenager Moïse Kouamé’s French Open run ended when he lost to Alejandro Tabilo 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (9) in the third round on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Kouamé saved four match points but his resistance was finally broken when he fluffed a shot at the net. He walked around the net to hug his Chilean opponent.

Just like in the previous two matches, he entertained a raucous home crowd with his combination of whipped forehands down the line, sharp volleys at the net and improbable retrieves from the back of the court.

Kouamé, ranked 318th, has been quite the showman on his Grand Slam debut, and unleashed two big downward fist pumps after winning the first set. When he broke to level at 4-4 in the fourth set the crowd rose to their feet.

But he could not withstand Tabilo’s relentless accuracy and waved goodbye to the fans at Court Suzanne-Lenglen. ___

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