Nicolás Fernández scores a goal, NYCFC beats Charlotte 1-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nicolás Fernández scored a goal in the eighth minute, Matt Freese had his fourth shutout this…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nicolás Fernández scored a goal in the eighth minute, Matt Freese had his fourth shutout this season, and New York City FC beat Charlotte FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

NYCFC (5-5-3), which beat Columbus 3-0 on Saturday to snap a seven-game winless streak, has won back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Fernández cut back to evade a defender near corner of the 6-yard box and then skipped a shot that deflected off the hand of goalkeeper Kristjian Kahlina and rolled into the net to open the scoring.

Fernández has seven goal contributions (four goals, assists) in the past six games.

Charlotte (4-6-3) played to a 2-2 tie with Cincinnati on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak and is winless since it beat NYCFC 2-1 on April 18.

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