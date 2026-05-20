New York takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) New York;…

Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Knicks -6.5; over/under is 214.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Knicks won the last matchup 115-104 in overtime on Wednesday, led by 38 points from Jalen Brunson. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 29.

The Knicks are 35-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 9-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 33-19 in conference games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Knicks’ 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are the same per game average that the Cavaliers give up. The Cavaliers average 14.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than the Knicks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 28.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mitchell is scoring 27.9 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Max Strus is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 120.6 points, 44.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 109.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Cavaliers: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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