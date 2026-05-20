Benintendi’s ninth-inning single sends the White Sox past the Mariners 2-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the ninth inning, four Chicago…

SEATTLE (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the ninth inning, four Chicago pitchers held Seattle to one hit, and the White Sox beat the Mariners 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Chase Meidroth tied the game with a single to right field off Mariners closer Andrés Muñoz, and Benintendi put the White Sox ahead with a single that ricocheted off the glove of Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor to score Miguel Vargas from third.

Chicago struggled to get things going early against Mariners starter Bryce Miller, who threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

The right-hander retired the first 10 hitters of the game before walking Munetaka Murakami in the fourth. He didn’t allow a hit until Tristan Peters led off the sixth with a double.

Veteran starting pitcher Luis Castillo (1-5) came on in relief and allowed two earned runs over 2 1/3 innings. He allowed a walk and a hit batter to lead off the ninth.

The Mariners’ hit came on a single by Julio Rodríguez in the first against starter Anthony Kay. That was followed by Randy Arozarena being hit by a pitch, and a walk to Josh Naylor.

Patrick Wisdom then hit into a fielder’s choice forceout to shortstop, which allowed Rodríguez to score.

Kay struck out five and walked three over 5 1/3 innings. Tyler Davis and Bryan Hudson (2-1) combined for 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Grant Taylor struck out the side in the ninth for his first save.

Castillo hit Vargas on the right hand with a pitch in the ninth. White Sox manager Will Venable said after the game that Vargas will have an X-ray before the team makes a decision on his availability for Wednesday’s game.

Vargas did not leave the game after getting hit, and came out to play defense at third base in the bottom of the ninth.

Up Next

White Sox righty Sean Burke (2-3, 4.10 ERA) will start the series finale against Mariners right-hander Emerson Hancock (3-2, 3.02)

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