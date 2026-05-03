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NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Glance

The Associated Press

May 3, 2026, 11:20 PM

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, May 8

No. 5 Stony Brook (17-2) vs. Stonehill (13-6), 1 p.m.

Princeton (11-6) vs. Rutgers (10-8), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Johns Hopkins (14-4) vs. Albany (NY) (12-5), 3 p.m.

No. 6 Navy (18-1) vs. UMass (16-2), 3 p.m.

No. 7 Michigan (12-6) vs. Mercer (13-6), 3 p.m.

Boston College (9-7) vs. Yale (13-4), 4 p.m.

James Madison (13-6) vs. Notre Dame (12-5), 4 p.m.

Clemson (14-5) vs. Davidson (15-4), 5 p.m.

No. 8 Colorado (14-3) vs. Jacksonville (13-5), 6 p.m.

Army (14-4) vs. Fairfield (15-3), 6 p.m.

Stanford (15-4) vs. Penn St. (12-6), 6 p.m.

Syracuse (13-5) vs. Loyola (Md.) (12-7), 7 p.m.

Florida (15-3) vs. Denver (15-3), 9 p.m.

Second Round

Sunday, May 10

No. 3 Maryland (16-3) vs. Princeton/Rutgers winner, noon

No. 1 Northwestern (15-3) vs. James Madison/Notre Dame winner, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 14

TBD

Semifinals

At Martin Stadium, Chicago

Friday, May 22

TBD

Championship

At Martin Stadium, Chicago

Sunday, May 24

Semifinal winners, TBD

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