NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, May 8
No. 5 Stony Brook (17-2) vs. Stonehill (13-6), 1 p.m.
Princeton (11-6) vs. Rutgers (10-8), 2 p.m.
No. 4 Johns Hopkins (14-4) vs. Albany (NY) (12-5), 3 p.m.
No. 6 Navy (18-1) vs. UMass (16-2), 3 p.m.
No. 7 Michigan (12-6) vs. Mercer (13-6), 3 p.m.
Boston College (9-7) vs. Yale (13-4), 4 p.m.
James Madison (13-6) vs. Notre Dame (12-5), 4 p.m.
Clemson (14-5) vs. Davidson (15-4), 5 p.m.
No. 8 Colorado (14-3) vs. Jacksonville (13-5), 6 p.m.
Army (14-4) vs. Fairfield (15-3), 6 p.m.
Stanford (15-4) vs. Penn St. (12-6), 6 p.m.
Syracuse (13-5) vs. Loyola (Md.) (12-7), 7 p.m.
Florida (15-3) vs. Denver (15-3), 9 p.m.
Second Round
Sunday, May 10
No. 3 Maryland (16-3) vs. Princeton/Rutgers winner, noon
No. 1 Northwestern (15-3) vs. James Madison/Notre Dame winner, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, May 14
TBD
Semifinals
At Martin Stadium, Chicago
Friday, May 22
TBD
Championship
At Martin Stadium, Chicago
Sunday, May 24
Semifinal winners, TBD
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