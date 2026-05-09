Josh Jung and Justin Foscue homer as Rangers win 6-0 to end Cubs’ 10-game winning streak

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung and Justin Foscue homered, Alejandro Osuna had a pair of RBI singles and the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung and Justin Foscue homered, Alejandro Osuna had a pair of RBI singles and the Texas Rangers beat the Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night, ending Chicago’s second 10-game winning streak of the season.

Jung, who finished with three hits, led off the second inning with a homer to snap an 0-for-13 skid since a 13-game hitting streak. Foscue’s first career homer leading off the fifth made it a 5-0 lead for the Rangers, who had lost five of six games.

Jalen Beeks (2-1) retired all four batters he faced after relieving Jack Leiter, the Texas starter who had to work around nine baserunners and threw 97 pitches over 4 2/3 scoreless innings. Cole Winn and Gavin Collyer followed Beeks to wrap up the Rangers’ four-hitter and fourth shutout this year.

Edward Cabrera (3-1) allowed five runs in five innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Chicago (27-13) was held scoreless for the fourth time after winning 20 of its previous 23 games, with those 10-game streaks sandwiching a three-game skid. It was the first time since 1935 that the Cubs had multiple 10-game win streaks in the same season.

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ extended his on-base streak to 30 games when he drew a walk in the first inning. The only longer active streak in the majors is 33 games by the Athletics’ Nick Kurtz, who had two doubles Saturday in a 6-2 win over Baltimore.

Leiter allowed multiple runners in each of the first four innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked five, including his last batter to fall one out shy of qualifying for the win.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager is hitting .197 after going 0 for 4 with three inning-ending strikeouts. The two-time World Series MVP is 6 for 47 (.128) with 19 strikeouts his last 12 games.

Up next

Jacob deGrom (2-2, 3.11 ERA) starts the series finale Sunday for Texas, and Jameson Taillon (2-1, 4.24) is set to go for the Cubs.

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