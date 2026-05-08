NBA Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Spurs-Wolves, Knicks-Sixers, NBA Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of a $20 bonus ahead of Friday’s NBA action by using Polymarket promo code WTOP. By claiming this promotion, users get a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. Click here to start signing up.

Players can apply this bonus directly to upcoming prediction markets, including the highly anticipated Eastern Conference clash between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers. You can use your bonus funds to trade on predictions for Friday’s slate, as well as any other NBA postseason matchups scheduled throughout the rest of the week.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Before locking in your predictions for the upcoming matchup between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers, review the essential details of this welcome offer below:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $20 Bonus After $20+ Deposit Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 8, 2026

For new Polymarket customers looking to get in on Friday’s NBA postseason slate, this welcome offer provides a straightforward way to earn a $20 sign-up bonus. You can apply these bonus funds directly toward prediction markets on the upcoming Eastern Conference battle between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

Unlocking the reward is simple: the $20 bonus is credited to your account automatically after you complete your registration and make an initial deposit of at least $20. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers, and all participants must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible state where Polymarket operates.

Use the Polymarket NBA Promo on Friday’s Slate

You can apply your $20 Polymarket sign-up bonus to either of Friday’s NBA postseason matchups. Below are the current market positions and probabilities for the upcoming games:

Matchup Probability New York Knicks @ Philadelphia 76ers NYK 49% / PHI 52% San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves SAS 66% / MIN 35%

When deciding where to allocate your prediction shares, recent series developments provide crucial context. In the Eastern Conference clash, the Knicks carry a 2-0 series lead after a physical 108-102 Game 2 win. However, injury uncertainties loom over both rosters. New York forward OG Anunoby (hamstring) and Philadelphia center Joel Embiid (ankle and hip) are dealing with injuries that leave their availability questionable, adding significant volatility to this market.

Meanwhile, the Western Conference series remains highly contested. The Spurs responded to a narrow Game 1 loss with a historic 133-95 blowout over the Timberwolves to tie the series 1-1. San Antonio’s defense has been overwhelming, highlighted by Victor Wembanyama setting a playoff record with 12 blocks earlier in the series. Minnesota will attempt to counter this defensive pressure, though they must navigate the challenge of star guard Anthony Edwards playing on a minutes restriction due to a knee injury.

Beyond the NBA, these bonus funds can also be traded on prediction markets covering the ongoing NHL playoffs and the daily MLB slate.

How to Get Started With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus before Friday’s pivotal clash between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers takes just a few minutes. To ensure you successfully unlock the $20 sign-up reward, follow this step-by-step guide to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Open the application and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: To secure your account and verify your eligibility, you must provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, look for the designated promo code field and enter the code WTOP. Make a Qualifying Deposit: To finalize the activation, link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $20.

Once your initial deposit clears, the bonus funds will be credited to your new account, giving you the extra capital needed to trade on your predictions for the rest of the NBA postseason action.