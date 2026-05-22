Montreal brings 1-0 lead into game 2 against Carolina

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7…

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -211, Canadiens +175; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Canadiens lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Canadiens won 6-2 in the last meeting. Juraj Slafkovsky led the Canadiens with two goals.

Carolina is 33-11-2 at home and 53-22-7 overall. The Hurricanes are 30-6-3 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Montreal has a 48-24-10 record overall and a 31-10-9 record on the road. The Canadiens have a +28 scoring differential, with 279 total goals scored and 251 conceded.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 51 goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Lane Hutson has nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.4 assists, 6.2 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.3 penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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