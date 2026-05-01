MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22 remaining free agents: AMERICAN LEAGUE ATHLETICS (1) — Scott McGough, rhp. BOSTON (1) —…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS (1) — Scott McGough, rhp.

BOSTON (1) — Justin Wilson, lhp.

CHICAGO (1) — Michael A. Taylor, of.

DETROIT (1) — Alex Cobb, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Kyle Hendricks, rhp.

SEATTLE (1) — Luke Jackson, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (1) — CoCo Montes, 2b.

TEXAS (2) — Jon Gray, rhp; Donovan Solano, inf.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Charlie Morton, rhp.

CINCINNATI (1) — Wade Miley, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) —Andrew Heaney, lhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Michael Kopech, rhp.

NEW YORK (1) — Jesse Winker, of.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Max Kepler, of; David Robertson, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (3) — Nestor Cortes, lhp; Jose Iglesias, inf; Martín Maldonado, c.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Tom Murphy, c.

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