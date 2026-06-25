Things to do in the DC area: Giant BBQ Battle, Pride in the Plaza … and more!

This weekend, the District's 34th annual Giant BBQ Battle will include over 100 free samples throughout the festival, plus award-winning food available for sale.

The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle hosts competitions where top pitmasters from across the country compete for prestigious titles. (Courtesy Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle) The Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle hosts competitions where top pitmasters from across the country compete for prestigious titles. (Courtesy Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle) Where’s the beef? This weekend, head to Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th streets in Northwest D.C. for a variety of barbecue vendors, such as DCity Smokehouse and Money Muscle BBQ.

The 34th annual Giant BBQ Battle will include over 100 free samples throughout the festival, plus award-winning food available for sale. Competitions are also planned for top pitmasters from across the country to compete for prestigious titles.

The Giant BBQ Battle will feature live music and family-friendly fun with interactive cooking demonstrations, live art and dance battles.

Tickets cost approximately $21 for a one-day pass or $31 for a weekend pass, with kids under 12 offered free admission.

Check back every Thursday for a roundup of Things to do in the DC area.

Here’s what else is happening in the D.C. area:

DC

Great American State Fair

Through July 10, this world’s fair-scale event spans from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument with live music, carnival rides and dozens of hands-on partner activations. WTOP has details on the Great American State Fair and road closures stemming from the event.

“Taste the Tropical Magic”

A mango festival is headed to Dupont Circle this Saturday, hosted by the Embassy of India. Expect complimentary tastings of some of India’s celebrated mango varieties.

Art Supply Swap

If you have art supplies gathering dust on your shelf, consider this event on Saturday hosted by Shop Made in D.C.’s Dupont Circle location. The Free Community Art Supply Swap allows the public to supply and exchange craft supplies, creative books, paints, inks, markers and other materials that are in usable condition.

District Creates Festival

The D.C. Makers Guild is hosting a celebration of local craft, creativity and community, called the District Creates Festival. The outdoor festival at the Bridge District includes live craftsmanship demos, a curated maker market, workshops, free crafts, creative conversations, a beer garden, food trucks and live music. Tickets for Sunday’s festival cost $10 for adults or $4 for children.

“The Spirit of Japan”

The Japan Information & Culture Center is hosting a film screening of the documentary, “The Spirit of Japan,” this Monday. The documentary captures the work of a distillery in Japan’s Kagoshima prefecture and the family that runs it. The screening includes a Q&A with the director. While free, RSVP’s are required.

Maryland

SummerFest

Head over to Bohrer Park at Summit Hall Farm for this free summer festival on Saturday. The Gaithersburg, Maryland, event, called SummerFest, includes live music, food trucks, local breweries and family-friendly activities, plus a fireworks show and the “SummerGlo After Party.”

The Food Forest Kitchen

In Silver Spring, Maryland, the Montgomery College Food Forest is hosting a free series of cooking demonstrations this Saturday. Expect various ingredients and preparation methods displayed, along with basic knife skills. The event is free, but RSVP’s are recommended.

Pride in the Plaza

Celebrate Pride Month this Sunday at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring, Maryland. With the theme, “Pride As Resistance,” the Pride in the Plaza event features multiple stages for live entertainment and drag performances throughout the day. Attendees can also expect a family fun zone and drag story hour, plus LGBTQ+ community resources, including free testing for HIV and sexually transmitted infections. Admission is free.

Virginia

Alexandria Pride Fair

For its ninth year, the family-friendly Alexandria Pride Fair celebrates the LGBTQ+ community with live music, a story time, 100 exhibitors, food trucks, health services and a mobile art lab. The event is being hosted at John Carlyle Square Park in Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday.

Pickle Fest

Great Country Farms in Bluemont, Virginia, is hosting Pickle Fest this Saturday and Sunday, celebrating all things — you guessed it — pickled. There will be several local artisan vendors at the festival as well as farm attractions, a pickle parade and pickle-themed games. Tickets cost $13 for children and seniors and $15 for adults.

Independence Day Parade

Celebrate the Fourth of July early, this Saturday in Purcellville, Virginia. The Independence Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. at Blue Ridge Middle School.

Have an event you’d like featured in WTOP’s Things to do in the D.C. area weekly guide? Let us know!

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