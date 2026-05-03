Mets place infielder Ronny Mauricio on IL with thumb fracture, call up Vidal Brujan from Triple-A

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The New York Mets placed infielder Ronny Mauricio on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The New York Mets placed infielder Ronny Mauricio on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left thumb fracture and selected the contract of infielder Vidal Brujan from Triple-A Syracuse.

To make room for Brujan on the 40-man roster, infielder Eric Wagaman was designated for assignment.

Mauricio was injured in Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels when he dived into first base in the seventh inning while beating out an infield single. Mauricio remained on base but did not return to shortstop in the bottom of the inning.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Mauricio could be out as long as two months, with the club set to get more details on the injury.

“So he’s going to get a CT scan (Monday), but regardless of the severity, what they’re saying is it is going to be six to eight weeks,” Mendoza said before Sunday’s series finale against the Angels.

Mauricio, 25, was batting .219 in 10 games this season and hit his first home run of the season in Friday’s series opener.

Brujan, 28, is set to make his Mets debut after he was acquired from the Minnesota Twins in January. He is a career .199 hitter with five home runs and 48 RBIs in 261 career games for four different clubs, including his first three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays (2021-23).

Mendoza said he will use the right-handed hitting Bo Bichette and the switch-hitting Brujan interchangeably at shortstop moving forward.

“It will be matchup based when I want to get lefties in there and when I want righties and play some of the other guys around the field, whether it’s Tyrone (Taylor) or (Mark) Vientos against right-handed pitching,” Mendoza said. “But when it’s a tough matchup right-on-right, I also want to get in some of the lefties (including) Brujan.

“So, fluid day to day, and we’ll go from there.”

The Mets are dealing with a number of position player injuries, including first baseman Jorge Polanco (wrist), shortstop Francisco Lindor (calf) and outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (back).

“I don’t think anybody anticipated anything like that,” Mendoza said. “You know you’re going to face adversity, but to get hit with so many positions players, I don’t think you can prepare for something like this. But hey, nobody’s going to feel sorry (for us). People need to step up and we gotta keep going.”

Wagaman, 28, was claimed off waivers from the Twins on Monday. He played 140 games for the Miami Marlins last season, batting .250 with nine home runs and 53 RBIs.

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