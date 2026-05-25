Mets host the Reds in first of 3-game series

Cincinnati Reds (27-25, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (22-31, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Cincinnati Reds (27-25, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (22-31, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Mets: Nolan McLean (2-3, 3.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -162, Reds +135; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets open a three-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

New York has a 22-31 record overall and an 11-13 record in home games. The Mets have gone 10-18 in games when they have given up a home run.

Cincinnati has a 27-25 record overall and a 13-13 record on the road. Reds hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

Monday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Benge has seven doubles, three home runs and 17 RBIs for the Mets. Juan Soto is 14 for 37 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 35 RBIs while hitting .288 for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 14 for 38 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Juan Soto: day-to-day (illness), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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