Masked man: Milan’s Champions League push gets unexpected boost from Modric in Serie A finale

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan will be looking to a masked superhero as the battle for the Champions League spots…

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan will be looking to a masked superhero as the battle for the Champions League spots goes down to the last day in Serie A.

Four teams still have hopes of snatching the last two qualifying places among Europe’s elite.

Milan and Roma are in pole position as they occupy the third and fourth spots. They are level on points, two above Como and Juventus.

Milan hosts Cagliari, which has little to play for but pride, and Luka Modric could make a surprise return less than a month after undergoing surgery on a broken cheekbone.

It was expected that Modric’s season was over following the injury in a 0-0 draw with Juventus but the midfielder has returned to training wearing a special mask and appears ready to help his teammates with the final push.

The 40-year-old Modric had been one of Milan’s best players this season. He started 32 of 34 league matches before the injury and was left on the bench only once.

Key matchups

All four matches involving the teams fighting for the Champions League spots will kick off at the same time on Sunday night.

Roma travels to already-relegated Hellas Verona, while Juventus crosses the city to Torino for the derby.

Como perhaps has the most difficult match as Cesc Fàbregas’ team visits Cremonese, which still has hopes of avoiding relegation.

It is one point below Lecce, which hosts Genoa.

If Como snatches a Champions League berth, it would be an incredible achievement for a team that was playing in the fourth division just seven years ago.

Serie A champion Inter Milan and Napoli have already secured Champions League soccer for next season.

Players to watch

Christian Pulisic will be looking to end his goal drought in his final club match before a home World Cup.

Pulisic returned from injury last weekend, playing the final 15 minutes of a 2-1 win at Genoa and immediately helped to set up what proved to be a crucial goal.

However, the United States international extended his scoreless streak to 18 league matches since Dec. 28.

Out of action

Roma midfielder Wesley is suspended after his red card in the derby against Lazio last weekend.

Wesley was sent off after a mass brawl, during which he was spotted exchanging punches with Lazio midfielder Nicolò Rovella, who was also red-carded and will miss his team’s match against Pisa on Saturday.

Roma will also be without defender Evan Ndicka, who tore his hamstring against Lazio, while Lorenzo Pellegrini and Man Koné are injury doubts.

Como is sweating on the fitness of one of its top scorers, Nico Paz, who is struggling with a knee problem.

Off the field

Napoli’s match at home to Udinese is likely to be Antonio Conte’s final game in charge.

Conte is expected to bid farewell to the team and its fans at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after two years at the helm, during which he steered Napoli to the league title last year.

The 56-year-old Conte is one of the leading candidates to take over the Italian national team, returning to the Azzurri after his first stint at the helm from 2014-16.

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