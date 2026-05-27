Marte and Del Castillo homer as Diamondbacks beat Giants 7-5 for ninth win in 10 games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Adrian Del Castillo had a solo…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, Adrian Del Castillo had a solo shot and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 7-5 on Tuesday night for their ninth win in 10 games.

However, the Diamondbacks lost Nolan Arenado to right groin tightness, with the third baseman exiting in the seventh inning.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings, lowering his ERA to 2.31.

Tyler Mahle (1-7) allowed three earned runs and three hits in five innings.

Casey Schmitt got the Giants started with a solo home run in the first inning, matching the career high he set last with his 12th. Schmitt finished with two hits and two RBIs.

Arizona went ahead with a three-run second, highlighted by Del Castillo’s homer.

The Diamondbacks stayed ahead as Rafael Devers’ season-long offensive woes persisted. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Devers struck out swinging, ending what would be San Francisco’s best opportunity.

The Giants tried to rally as Eric Haase hit a solo home run in the seventh inning and Devers had an RBI double in the eighth. Willy Adames then had a solo homer in the ninth, but closer Paul Sewald eventually shut the door to give Arizona the win, his 14th save of the season.

Giants prospect Victor Bericoto notched his first major league hit after getting his first career call-up after seven years in the minors.

Up next

Diamondbacks RHP Michael Soroka (6-2, 3.27 ERA) opposes Giants RHP Trevor McDonald (2-1, 4.76 ERA) Wednesday night to close out the series.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.